Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was driving one of four cars in LA crash

Arnold Schwarzenegger was driving his SUV when his vehicle collided with a red car in Los Angeles.PHOTOS: REUTERS
Lim Ruey Yan
Jan 23, 2022 09:22 pm

LOS ANGELES - American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a four-car accident which left one woman injured.

According to celebrity news site TMZ, the former California governor was driving his sport utility vehicle when it collided with a red car in Los Angeles at about 4.30pm on Friday (Jan 21).

Photos obtained by TMZ showed both vehicles, with another damaged car behind.

Schwarzenegger, 74, was not injured, while the woman who was driving the red car was seen bleeding heavily from her head and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

TMZ said Schwarzenegger went to check on the female driver after the accident. The photos showed the former bodybuilder at the scene with fitness personality Jake Steinfeld.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the accident in a press release to American media outlets, saying the crash did not involve drugs or alcohol and no arrest was made at the scene.

Schwarzenegger, who is best known for the Terminator movies (1984 to 2019), was in the news in December after a court in Los Angeles made official his divorce with journalist Maria Shriver, 66.

The divorce came 10 years after their separation over his affair with the family housekeeper Mildred Baena, with whom he had a son in 1997.

He and Ms Shriver met in 1977 and married in 1986. They have four children together, including author Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28.

