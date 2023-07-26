Actor Daniel Wu saves fan who was pushed over at crowded auto show event

While he plays a martial-arts action hero on the silver screen, Daniel Wu showed he can also be a real-life one when he helped and prevented a fan from being trampled on recently.

The American actor made his first public appearance in China after four years to much fanfare at an auto show.

The huge crowd was a surprise even to the organisers, who had to cancel a segment of the show as a result.

Unfortunately, an accident still occurred when a female fan was pushed over by the crowd in the ensuing chaos.

Thankfully, Wu spotted her in time.

When he saw her fall, the 48-year-old yelled for everyone to stop moving. He then instructed the crowd to move back before helping the fan up.

The event resumed only after Wu made sure she was okay.

Speaking to the media after the event, Wu said: "It's been a while since I saw such a huge crowd. It's a happy thing to be able to meet everyone, but if someone were to get hurt then that's not good."