Actor Kevin Spacey found not guilty in sex assault case in London

LONDON – Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all charges relating to a closely followed sexual assault trial.

The 63-year-old Hollywood celebrity was found not guilty on all nine counts of sexual offences he was accused of committing.

Spacey “looked around the courtroom and looked emotional upon hearing the verdicts”, the BBC reported.

“With a pensive face, he heard the jury forewoman say ‘not guilty’ nine times. He started crying in the dock as he heard the verdicts. Then, he hugged his manager and legal team, still in tears, and thanked the court staff.”

The two-time Oscar winner had denied the counts, including indecent assault, which concerned four men and were alleged to have occurred between 2001 and 2013.

At the opening of the trial in London in June, the prosecution claimed Spacey was a “sexual bully” who revelled in making others feel uncomfortable, including by aggressively grabbing men’s crotches.

The court heard from the four alleged victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

One of them, a former aspiring actor, said he woke up to find Spacey performing a sex act on him, suggesting the actor “drugged” him.

One of the alleged victims accused Spacey of grabbing his crotch “so hard” they nearly came off the road while driving to a fundraising event.

Spacey, in his testimony, denied the sexual assault charges and described the prosecution’s case against him as “weak”.

He said the incidents, if they had occurred, were consensual.

He said he was promiscuous, a “big flirt” who had “casual, indiscriminate sexual encounters”.

While he might have made a clumsy pass at one of the men, he said he had never assaulted anyone and suggested that the accusers had come forward to make money.

Spacey told the court three of the four complainants brought civil lawsuits against him, saying one had contacted him seeking a payment of more than £450,000 (S$771,000), and accepted tasking private investigators to look into at least three of the men.

His lawyer, Mr Patrick Gibbs, said it was not a crime to like sex or have casual sex even if you were a famous person, and that it was “not a crime to have sex with someone of the same sex, because it’s 2023 not 1823”.

Spacey has previously told the court his world “exploded” when he was first accused of sexual assault several years ago by US actor Anthony Rapp in the United States, adding that he “lost everything in a matter of days”.

A US jury in 2022 found that Rapp’s allegations were not proven and a judge there dismissed his civil case against Spacey.

The actor called upon British rock star Elton John as a witness during the current trial, with the musician giving evidence via video link from Monaco. - AFP