Actor Simu Liu under fire for poking fun at Batgirl movie cancellation

Actor Simu Liu has come under fire in the past for his words online.

LOS ANGELES - Actor Simu Liu is facing a backlash on Twitter after a mocking tweet about the cancellation of the Batgirl movie.

"I'm sorry to inform you guys that Disney has decided to scrap the Shang-Chi Holiday Special due to quality control concerns," the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021) star tweeted last Friday (Aug 5).

Referencing the Batgirl movie, which was canned after being filmed at a cost of US$90 million (S$124 million), Liu, 33, added: "I had already filmed the entire thing. I even designed an all-gingerbread Ta Lo. RIP Shang Chi and the Legend of the Teeen Golden Riiiiings."

Last week, Warner Bros Discovery made the unprecedented move of completely cancelling the Batgirl movie, the movie adaptation of the DC Comics character.

Hollywood stars and directors have come out in support of the Batgirl cast, including lead actress Leslie Grace, and the crew, whose work will now not be shown in cinemas or online.

Opinions have been divided on Liu's tweet, with some finding it funny, while others said it was too soon for the joke and was insensitive to his industry peers.

Nasty commenters also hurled obscenities at the Marvel star online.

The outspoken actor, who has come under fire in the past for his words online, has not taken down the post, which has been retweeted close to 15,000 times.

In fact, he seemed to have doubled down with his most recent Twitter missive, writing on Monday (Aug 8): "Stay up to date on what everyone is saying and turn on Twitter notifications for your phone?"

He then added a meme that said, "No, I don't think I will", which references a quote from Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame (2019) by character Steve Rogers (Captain America).

