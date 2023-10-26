Actor Tony Leung and singer Faye Wong appear in rare photo together

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actress Carina Lau has posted on social media a rare photo of her husband, movie star Tony Leung Chiu Wai, with Mandopop diva Faye Wong.

Sharing the post on Instagram on Wednesday, Lau, 57, wrote in Chinese: “Long time no see”, likely referring to the fact that Leong and Wong have not seen each other for some time.

The post sparked nostalgia among many movie fans, with some sharing stills of the films in which Leung and Wong have acted together. Some noted that Wong has hardly aged, while others urged Lau to post more photos of Leung and Wong.

Leung, 61, and Wong, 54, have acted in three movies together – Chungking Express (1994), Chinese Odyssey 2002 (2002) and 2046 (2004).

They have several memorable scenes in Chungking Express, with Leung playing a lovelorn policeman who has several romantic encounters with a shop assistant played by Wong.

The two artistes are known to be low-profile people who do not speak much, but they developed a deep chemistry in the movie, although it was their first time acting together.

The movie, directed by Hong Kong film-maker Wong Kar Wai, won Leung the Best Actor prize at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards in 1994 and the Hong Kong Film Awards in 1995.

Director Wong also said that Leung’s acting was different after Chungking Express.

Lau and Faye Wong are close friends who play mahjong together, according to the Nownews website.

The Hong Kong singer has rarely appeared in public in recent years. Photos of her with her friends or with her boyfriend, Hong Kong singer-actor Nicholas Tse, circulate online only occasionally.