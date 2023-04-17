 Actress Cecilia Yip confident in her looks despite greying hair, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Actress Cecilia Yip confident in her looks despite greying hair

Actress Cecilia Yip confident in her looks despite greying hair
Hong Kong actress Cecilia Yip (right) and Eric Tsang (centre) in a photo posted on Facebook by veteran journalist Wong Man Ling.PHOTO: WONG MAN LING/FACEBOOK
Lim Ruey Yan
Apr 17, 2023 12:49 am

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actress Cecilia Yip Tung is not going to let other people’s views dictate how she looks in public.

The 60-year-old actress conveyed confidence in her appearance in photos posted on social media by veteran journalist Wong Man Ling on Friday.

In the photos, the actress, seen with greying hair, looked spirited at a charity dinner she attended with other celebrities on Thursday.

The dinner was also an early birthday celebration for Hong Kong actor and TVB general manager Eric Tsang, who turned 70 on Friday. Yip posed for photos with Tsang, Wong and other celebrities in the pictures shared by Wong.

Yip is best known for playing the handsome scholar Xu Xian in the Taiwanese classic drama The Legend Of The White Snake (1992), which starred Hong Kong actress Angie Chiu as Lady White Snake.

Yip has been in the news recently over her white hair and thin frame, with some netizens commenting that she looked frail.

The hunky South Korean superstar is well-known for his six-pack abs and intense workouts.
Music

K-pop star Rain classified as pre-obese in health report

Related Stories

Actor Jamie Foxx hospitalised with 'medical complication'

Harry Potter TV series announced, J.K. Rowling to executive produce

Ariana Grande speaks out against body shamers after recent weight loss

Responding on social media, Yip has said she likes how she looks now, and she will not “lie” to herself about her white hair.

In recent years, she has been acting in TV dramas and stage dramas, even playing Xu’s mother in China’s 2019 version of The Legend Of The White Snake.

She is a two-time Best Actress winner at the Hong Kong Film Awards for the movies Let’s Make Laugh (1983) and This Thing Called Love (1991).

 

寺同道合2023慈善素宴。 今晚籌得善欵760萬。 也預祝曾志偉70歲生日，曾國祥、曾寶儀陪爸爸切生日蛋糕。

汪曼玲 《快拍.曼鏡頭》发布于 2023年4月13日周四
More On This Topic
Former actress Maggie Cheung’s new Douyin account gets 55 million views within a day
HK action star Sammo Hung looks to be in good health as he turns 70

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebritiessocial mediahong kong