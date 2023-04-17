Actress Cecilia Yip confident in her looks despite greying hair

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Yip (right) and Eric Tsang (centre) in a photo posted on Facebook by veteran journalist Wong Man Ling.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actress Cecilia Yip Tung is not going to let other people’s views dictate how she looks in public.

The 60-year-old actress conveyed confidence in her appearance in photos posted on social media by veteran journalist Wong Man Ling on Friday.

In the photos, the actress, seen with greying hair, looked spirited at a charity dinner she attended with other celebrities on Thursday.

The dinner was also an early birthday celebration for Hong Kong actor and TVB general manager Eric Tsang, who turned 70 on Friday. Yip posed for photos with Tsang, Wong and other celebrities in the pictures shared by Wong.

Yip is best known for playing the handsome scholar Xu Xian in the Taiwanese classic drama The Legend Of The White Snake (1992), which starred Hong Kong actress Angie Chiu as Lady White Snake.

Yip has been in the news recently over her white hair and thin frame, with some netizens commenting that she looked frail.

Responding on social media, Yip has said she likes how she looks now, and she will not “lie” to herself about her white hair.

In recent years, she has been acting in TV dramas and stage dramas, even playing Xu’s mother in China’s 2019 version of The Legend Of The White Snake.

She is a two-time Best Actress winner at the Hong Kong Film Awards for the movies Let’s Make Laugh (1983) and This Thing Called Love (1991).