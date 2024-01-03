Actress Fan Bingbing shares rare photo of her parents to usher in new year

Fan bingbing with her father Fan Tao and her mother Zhang Chuanmei.

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing counted down to the new year with her family in Hong Kong.

The 42-year-old posted a rare photo of her parents on New Year’s Day on social media. Her parents are said to be in their late 60s or early 70s.

Fan wrote to her fans on Chinese social media platforms Weibo and Xiaohongshu: “2024, new year, love all of you.”

She was seen in the photo with her father Fan Tao and her mother Zhang Chuanmei. They looked to be on a yacht, with Victoria Harbour in the background.

Fan Bingbing’s younger brother, singer Fan Chengcheng, was not with them as he was taking part in Zhejiang Television’s New Year’s Eve Gala.

So the actress digitally added the 23-year-old to the picture.

Fan was in Singapore recently to receive the Cinema Icon Award at the Singapore International Film Festival. She was granted an audience by Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar when she visited Malaysia with her mother after that.