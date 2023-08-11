Actress Jada Pinkett Smith shares photo of her hair making a ‘comeback’

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who is battling alopecia, shared "past" and "present" selfies of her hair on Instagram.

LOS ANGELES – American actress Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating her hair growth with a selfie where she rocks a super short silver pixie cut.

Also sharing a past photo of her bald head, she commented on an Instagram post that her hair “is acting like it’s trying to make a comeback”.

“Still have some trouble spots, but we’ll see. Slide 1: Past. Slide 2: Present,” she wrote.

The 51-year-old has been candid about her battle with alopecia since she first talked about it on her Web series, Red Table Talk, in 2018.

Alopecia is a disease where the body attacks its own hair follicles.

Though she has embraced her condition, it took the Matrix (2003, 2021) actress a while to accept it.

American entertainment website E! News reported that Pinkett Smith had talked about her fear of going bald in an episode of Red Table Talk in 2022.

“I was in the shower one day, and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’ It was one of those times when I was literally shaking with fear.”

At the 2022 Oscars, her husband, actor Will Smith, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he made a joke about her shaved head.

Smith, 54, apologised for the altercation and was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars for a decade.