Actress Julie Tan shaves head to play cancer patient in new movie Good Goodbye

Julie Tan shaved her head to play the role of a medical social worker in the anthology film Good Goodbye.

Local actress Julie Tan has given her new bald look full marks after bidding farewell to her shoulder-length hair for upcoming local movie Good Goodbye.

She shaved her head on Nov 12 to play a cancer-stricken medical social worker at a hospice for the anthology film, which is distributed by home-grown production company mm2 Entertainment. It released a one-minute video of the process on Nov 29.

Slated to open in Singapore cinemas in 2024, Good Goodbye follows three intertwining stories about palliative care, and explores the characters’ courage to pursue their dreams despite the fear of mortality.

Tan, 31, said in an interview with Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao: “After looking in the mirror, I feel that my bald head looks good. Accepting the way I look is also an expression of loving myself.”

Directed by Singapore film-maker Daniel Yam, Good Goodbye also stars Tosh Zhang, Shane Pow, Yang Shibin, Andie Chen and Teo Ser Lee.

Tan added: “I did not hesitate at all, as I knew I had to shave my head when I took on the role. I felt that the character takes priority, as my hair can grow back.”

The star said she does not miss her tresses and feels at ease.

“This is not a sacrifice for me, but a process during acting,” she said. “I have been mentally prepared for such instances since the first day I became an actress.”

She hopes audiences will get to know a different side of her with the new role.

“It is different from my previous girl-next-door image,” said Tan, who starred in local films such as That Girl In Pinafore (2013) and Wonder Boy (2017).

Her breakthrough role was playing the main villain in the Channel 8 drama The Dream Makers II (2015), which won her two Star Awards for Best Supporting Actress and Rocket Award.



Tan, who started acting at the age of 15, said she cherished her latest role after experiencing personal challenges and the reality of the entertainment industry.

She said: “I once doubted myself when I had no acting opportunities, but then I decided to let myself grow up and make myself better.

“Sometimes people have to go through the ups and downs in life before they have the experience to enrich their characters.”

Julie Tan (third from left) at the lensing ceremony of Good Goodbye on Nov 9. PHOTO: MM2 ENTERTAINMENT

Tan, who left MediaCorp as a full-time artiste in 2017, was happy to return to a film set after a long time.

Her last television project was the 2020 series Mister Flower.

“The filming for Good Goodbye went smoothly and was fun, and the team was very professional,” she said.

“My passion for acting has always been there, and I am very grateful to be able to return to the big screen and look forward to the road ahead.”