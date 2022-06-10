Actress Rebel Wilson comes out on Instagram with new girlfriend

LOS ANGELES - Australian actress Rebel Wilson has gone Instagram official with her new girlfriend - clothing brand founder Ramona Agruma.

On Thursday (June 9), Wilson, 42, posted a photo of the two of them and wrote: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

She tagged on the heart and rainbow emojis and the hashtag #loveislove.

Wilson and Agruma, who heads Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon, have been spotted at various events in the past few months.

Wilson told entertainment portal People in May that they were set up by a mutual friend, although she did not reveal the identity of her new love at the time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense - very romantic."

Wilson, who had embarked on a "year of health" in 2020 and lost about 35kg since, added: "I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.

"There were times - I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great - but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

The star of the Pitch Perfect movies (2012 to 2017) had previously dated brewing company heir Jacob Busch for four months before breaking up in February 2021.

For several months in late 2021, she was linked romantically to Australian tennis player Matt Reid, who left her a congratulatory message on her latest post.