Actress Viola Davis transforms into former US First Lady Michelle Obama

LOS ANGELES - Actress Viola Davis transformed into former United States First Lady Michelle Obama in a compelling trailer released on Thursday (Feb 17) for historical drama The First Lady.

The star of How To Get Away With Murder (2014 to 2020) took on Mrs Obama's hair and mannerisms in the clip. She even mastered her voice in lines like: "In four years, I don't want to look back and think, 'What did I become living in that house?'"

Davis, who is also an executive producer on the show, had revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine in November last year that she met with Mrs Obama and read her memoir, Becoming (2018), before signing on for the 10-part limited series.

She also studied the former First Lady's 2020 Netflix documentary, also titled Becoming, to perfect her gestures.

The 56-year-old, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Fences (2016), is joined by award-winning actresses playing other former First Ladies, such as Michelle Pfeiffer, 63, as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson, 53, as Eleanor Roosevelt.

The White House drama, which also stars O-T Fagbenle (Black Widow, 2021) as former US President Barack Obama, will premiere in April on Showtime.

The trailer shows the three women as they navigate their roles in the White House and the struggles they face.