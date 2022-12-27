Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan marries model-influencer Zoen Tay on Boxing Day

Joshua Tan and Zoen Tay held their wedding at Raffles Hotel on Dec 26, 2022.

Actor Joshua Tan and model-influencer Zoen Tay have tied the knot after five years of dating.

Tan, 32, who is best known for his role as Ken Chow in the popular Ah Boys To Men movies (2012 to 2017), roped in his co-stars from the franchise for the wedding festivities.

Actors Tosh Zhang, Charlie Goh, Maxi Lim, Wang Weiliang and Noah Yap were among the 250 guests at the wedding dinner at Raffles Hotel on Monday.

The couple met at a muay thai gym in Singapore but had a long-distance relationship for years as Tay, 25, was studying in Australia.

The model-influencer graduated from medical school earlier this year and co-founded Zyu Skincare with Tan in 2019.

Both bride and groom shared glimpses from behind the scenes of their big day on Instagram Stories and also reposted photos and clips from friends.

Tan, in a white tuxedo, and his groomsmen in black suits performed an energetic rap at the start of the night.

Zhang and Yap also treated the guests to an acoustic version of Can You Feel The Love Tonight by Elton John.

In an interview last month with jewellery brand Love & Co. for its Feel Loved campaign, the couple, who got engaged in 2019, opened up about their love story.

“He makes me feel loved… when the first thing he does each day is to text me ‘good morning’,” Tay said, while for Tan, it is “when she sends me random updates or calls throughout the day”.