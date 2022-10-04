 Ajoomma selected as S’pore’s Oscar entry for the Best International Feature Film category, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Ajoomma selected as S’pore’s Oscar entry for the Best International Feature Film category

Singaporean actress Hong Huifang (left) and South Korean actor Kang Hyung-suk in the film Ajoomma.PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE
Oct 04, 2022 12:27 pm

If stars are aligned, Hong Huifang may be walking down the red carpet at next year's Oscars.

Ajoomma, the Singapore-South Korean film about a middle-aged widow’s obsession with Korean pop culture and her journey to self-discovery, has been picked by the Singapore Film Commission as its entry for the Oscars’ Best International Film category.

Starring the local veteran actress, Ajoomma marks the feature directorial debut of Singaporean film-maker He Shuming. 

Produced by local film-maker Anthony Chen, Ajoomma has also received four nominations at the Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan, including best new director and best original screenplay, as well as best leading actress, and best supporting actor for Korean actor Jung Dong-hwan.

Said Chen: “We are honoured to fly the flag as Singapore’s Oscar contender... We are just at the start of the film’s journey and look forward to bring laughs and tears to audiences far and beyond our shores.

"This is definitely the Singapore film of the year to watch!”

Ajoomma will be premiering at 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) on Friday (Oct 7) and will open here Oct 27.

