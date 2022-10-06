Alec Baldwin, Rust producers reach settlement with family of slain cinematographer

Alec Baldwin has insisted that he is not to blame for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

SANTA FE, New Mexico – Actor Alec Baldwin said Wednesday he has reached a settlement with the family of the woman he fatally shot with a prop gun on a film set last year.

On Oct 21, 2021, the actor was practising drawing a Colt gun from a shoulder holster for Rust, a Western being filmed in New Mexico, when the firearm discharged a live round, killing Ms Halyna Hutchins, 42, the cinematographer.

He had incorrectly been told the gun did not contain live ammunition, but it went off, firing a bullet that killed Ms Hutchins and injured Mr Joel Souza, the film's director.

“We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins,” Baldwin said in a post on the photo sharing app Instagram.

“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son,” he said.

Production on the movie will continue in January, filmmakers said in a statement Wednesday, with Ms Hutchins’ husband, Mr Matthew Hutchins, taking on the role of executive producer.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Mr Hutchins said. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.”

According to Mr Hutchins, “all the original principal players” will return to the set.

Mr Souza said he would devote his work on the film going forward “to honouring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud”.

“Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started,” he said.

The lawsuit was one of a series of civil proceedings over the fatal shooting, which sent shockwaves through Hollywood, and led to calls for guns to be permanently banned from sets.

Investigators have not filed criminal charges over the tragedy, but have refused to rule them out against anyone involved, including Baldwin. - AFP