Angelina Jolie's hair extension malfunction goes viral

US actress Angelina Jolie poses on the Eternals red carpet at the 16th annual Rome International Film Festival, in Rome, Italy.

She may be playing Thena, an elite warrior who can form any weapon out of pure cosmic energy in Eternals, but Angelina Jolie can't defend herself against keyboard warriors who unleashed fury against her hair extensions.

The usually flawless actress looked like a Roman goddess in a silver Atelier Versace gown as she walked down the red carpet at the Eternals screening at the recent Rome Film Fest in Italy.

However, when she turned around, netizens were shocked by her sloppy hair extensions.

Fans were quick to criticise the 46-year-old's uneven long hair on social media.

"Her extensions literally look like a child clipped them in for her," said a person on Instagram.

Some even called the stylist who did the Oscar winner's hair to be fired. "Who put the extensions to my queen Angelina Jolie? They need to be fired," someone wrote on Twitter.

Jolie attended the Eternals premiere alongside her two daughters, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15.

Directed by Oscar-winning writer-director Chloe Zhao, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film also stars Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harington.

Eternals opens here Nov 4.