Aquaman star Jason Momoa sparks concern with MRI snap

Jason Momoa shared a snap of himself in an MRI machine.

LOS ANGELES - Being a superhero is tough work, if a recent Instagram post by Jason Momoa is anything to go by. On Monday, the Aquaman (2018) star shared a snap of himself in an MRI machine, drawing concerned comments from friends and fans.

"You got to break some eggs to make an omelette," wrote the 42-year-old actor. He did not explain why he was undergoing an MRI scan.

Among the famousnames who left comments was Wonder Woman (2017) star Gal Gadot, who wrote, "Oh no," appended with a heart emoji.

Entertainment outlet People Magazine later reported that the scan was simply a "precaution".

In March, the Hawaiian-born actor revealed that he had undergone hernia surgery one day before the Oscars on March 27.

"Throwing bodies around... getting old," he joked during the red carpet interview where he revealed this surprising tidbit.

Momoa's romantic life has also been in the news lately. Last week, the Internet lit up with rumours that he is dating Baby Driver (2017) actress Eiza Gonzalez - some five months after he and wife, Lisa Bonet, announced their separation.

He has also been dragged into the high-profile defamation suit that his Aquaman co-star, Amber Heard, is currently embroiled in.

Heard's ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, is suing Heard, 36, for US$50 million (S$70 million). The main point of contention is a 2018 op-ed penned by Heard, where she claimed that she was a victim of domestic abuse.

During the trial, Walter Hamada, the studio executive who oversees DC Comics-based films at Warner Brothers, testified that there had been discussions about re-casting Heard in the Aquaman sequel, due to a perceived lack of "natural chemistry" between her and Momoa.

"There was a concern that... we (might) be better off recasting, finding someone who had better, more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa and move forward in that way," said Hamada.

The sequel, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is expected to land next March.