Awkwafina quits Twitter after addressing 'blaccent' criticism

Awkwafina has long been questioned over her use of a "blaccent", and for appropriating African-American culture in her comedy and acting.

LOS ANGELES - American actress and comedian Awkwafina has quit Twitter after addressing criticism over her use of a "blaccent" in the film Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and other acting roles.

The Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings star, who was born Nora Lum, posted a series of statements last Saturday (Feb 5) on the social media platform after a long absence - her last Twitter post prior to that was from Dec 7, 2019.

She explained that her own immigrant background had led her to create an American identity "off the movies and TV shows I watched, the children I went to public school with, and my undying love and respect for hip hop."

Her paternal great-grandfather was a Chinese immigrant, while her Korean mother arrived in the United States in 1972.

"I think, as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them - what is correct and where they don't belong," she added.

Awkwafina, 33, concluded: "To mock, belittle, or be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has (been), and it never was."

As noted by entertainment outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Awkwafina has long been questioned - particularly on Twitter - over her use of a "blaccent", and for appropriating African-American culture in her comedy and acting.

The criticism did not abate after her statement, as Twitter netizens observed that it did not include an apology.

"All of these words and no accountability. You see no apology because Nora is not sorry," said one user.

The actress - who was the first Asian-American to win in a lead actress film category at the Golden Globes for her role in drama film The Farewell (2019) - subsequently returned to Twitter on Feb 6 to declare her departure from the platform.

"I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to," she said.