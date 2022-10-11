Back To The Future stars’ reunion leaves fans emotional

Actors (from left) Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox attend a Back To The Future Reunion at New York Comic Con on Oct 8.

NEW YORK – Fans of the Back To The Future films (1985 to 1990) have been beside themselves after the classic sci-fi franchise’s stars, Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox, reunited for a panel at New York Comic Con last Saturday.

In the films, Lloyd, 83, played a zany scientist who converts a sports car into a time-travelling machine, while Fox, 61, played a hapless teenager who ends up travelling backwards and forwards in time.

On his Instagram account, Lloyd expressed his gratitude to fans who have continued to support the franchise almost four decades on.

“I cherish these moments,” he wrote in a caption alongside photos of him and Fox speaking at the panel, which he posted on Monday.

A video of the duo hugging during the session also made the rounds on social media over the weekend, with fans saying they were brought to tears and others calling it a “beautiful” moment.

Both Lloyd and Fox have continued to make small appearances in film and television in recent years, though Fox’s acting career has been disrupted due to the worsening symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease, which he was first diagnosed with in 1991.

In a recap of the panel, entertainment outlet Syfy said that Fox addressed his diagnosis during the fireside chat with Lloyd: “Parkinson’s is a gift. I’ve said to people it’s a gift and they say, ‘You’re nuts.’ I say, ‘Yeah, but it’s the gift that keeps on taking.’ But it’s a gift and I wouldn’t change it for anything. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given.”

He also said that it was “a thrill” to work with Lloyd on the Back To The Future films. “Anytime I got to work with him, I knew it was gonna be a good day.”

Even though Fox was cast six weeks after principal photography had begun on the first film - replacing another actor, Eric Stoltz – Lloyd said their strong chemistry turned out to be the glue that held the franchise together.

“The chemistry was there from the first scene we had, it was alive, and it remained that way for three movies,” he said.