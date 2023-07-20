Barbie: A doll which comes with cultural baggage

Barbie (PG13)

114 mins, now showing

3 stars

Let us get this out of the way first: This is not a movie for children, despite what one thinks of the way this movie is marketed.

There are jokes about doll genitals, along with other double entendres, capped off by references to how this is a toy movie with double entendres. Characters actually say “entendre”.

It should be obvious by now that this is a movie that knows its central character is a doll which comes with cultural baggage.

Self-awareness is the thing the studio wanted when it hired Oscar-nominated Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, 2017; Little Women, 2019) to write and direct. She made this movie for adults who look back with fondness, mixed with embarrassment, at the time they played with Barbie dolls.

The film opens with Barbie (Australian actress Margot Robbie) living her best life in the female-run Barbie Land, a paradise of fun and colour where all the Supreme Court justices are women.

Ken (Ryan Gosling) and his brothers exist mainly as background extras.

One day, the routine of tea and beach parties is interrupted by a strange new phenomenon and Barbie must leave to find a cure in the real world, namely California. Interacting with real humans produces unexpected results, and soon Barbie Land becomes infected with dangerous ideas.

Conceptually, the set-up of Barbie as a naive tourist from a perfect feminist society wandering the misogynistic hellscape of Los Angeles is brilliant.

The jokes are good, including the one about doll anatomy, which feels like a throwaway line but gets a poignant callback at the end.

Tightly choreographed and packing a glorious sugar rush, the musical set pieces contain the film’s finest moments. They offer a hint of the fever-dream potential Gerwig’s movie holds, but lacks the courage to embrace.

Instead, Gerwig dissipates her energies on Lady Bird-lite, feel-good bits about mother-daughter relationships, with everything drenched in therapy-speak.

Robbie, Gosling and supporting Ken actor Simu Liu deserve better. They are so good that one desperately wants to see them go bigger, bolder and pinker.