Ben Affleck's son, 10, reverses Lamborghini into BMW during test drive

Ben Affleck's son Samuel was unhurt in the minor incident.

LOS ANGELES - Ben Affleck's son Samuel accidentally backed a Lamborghini into a parked BMW in a luxury car rental dealership on Sunday (June 26).

The 10-year-old, who is the youngest of three children the actor shares with actress Jennifer Garner, was unhurt in the minor incident, which was caught on video by paparazzi.

A representative for the 49-year-old actor-director, told People in a statement: "There was no damage. Everyone is okay."

Affleck's fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 52, was sitting behind the driver's seat of the car with its engine running, when he let his son take over the wheel.

That was when the fender bender occurred, according to reports on various entertainment sites.

Samuel was later spotted walking away while holding Lopez's hand, while his father looked noticeably upset.

Lopez, who has two children of her own - twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, 14 - with ex-husband Marc Anthony - had paid tribute to the Argo (2012) and Gone Girl (2014) star as a dad on Father's Day earlier this month.

She called him "the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless daddy ever".

Affleck has two daughters, Violet Anne, 16, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 12, with Garner, 50.

The five children have reportedly been spending time together afterhe rekindled his romance with Lopez in April 2021, more than 16 years after their break-up.