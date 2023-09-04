Carina Lau and Tony Leung Chiu-wai celebrate his lifetime achievement award with a kiss in Venice

For someone who says he does not show his feelings in front of others, veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai certainly is not shy when it comes to public displays of affection.

The act of kissing his wife, Hong Kong actress Carina Lau, on the lips at an event in Venice, Italy, to celebrate him being honoured with the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award was captured in a photograph.

Leung, 61, became the first Chinese actor to win the trophy as part of 2023’s Venice Film Festival, which ends on Saturday.

Lau, 57, shared the precious memory on her Instagram on Sunday with the caption: “Congratulations. You truly are the best.”

The post has since received more than 59,000 likes, with netizens admiring the celebrity couple’s support for each other.

Comments such as “everlasting love” and “the best couple ever” were among the many congratulatory messages left on both stars’ social media accounts.

Lau, who is also Leung’s manager, has been sharing photos of her husband since they arrived in the Italian city last Saturday.

They include snaps of Leung spending time with Taiwanese director Lee Ang and Chinese actor Hu Ge, being interviewed by foreign media and posing with the Golden Lion.