Catch a bit of Top Gun action at MBS

Jennifer Connelly, one of the stars of Top Gun: Maverick, at the movie's premiere in London on May 19, 2022.

A still from the trailer of Top Gun: Maverick.

Hold on to the edge of your seat - if you can find one. This promises to be quite a ride.

On Saturday (May 21) Marina Bay Sands and United International Pictures present Top Gun: Maverick – A Light, Water & Pyrotechnic Extravaganza, the integrated resort’s first public fan event since the pandemic began.

The 10-minute show, free and open to the public, will feature lasers, lights, pyrotechnics, water effects and images projected onto Marina Bay skyscrapers, along with the soundtrack from the latest Tom Cruise action thriller.

The main show will be at 8pm, with a repeat at 9.30pm without the fireworks.

So head for the MBS Event Plaza to catch the action.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in Singapore on May 25.

The movie features Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a courageous test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. He finds himself training a detachment for a specialised mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

See the trailer here.