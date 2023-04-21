 Charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust shooting to be dropped, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust shooting to be dropped

Charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust shooting to be dropped
Actor Alec Baldwin was accused of showing a “reckless” disregard for safety in Halyna Hutchins’ death.PHOTO: AFP
Apr 21, 2023 09:03 am

NEW MEXICO - New Mexico prosecutors have decided to drop criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie Rust in 2021, Baldwin’s lawyers said on Thursday.

Baldwin, 65, was charged in January with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins’ death and the injury of Rust director Joel Souza, who was also shot.

The actor was accused of showing a “reckless” disregard for safety in Hutchins’ death. He pleaded not guilty in February after prosecutors downgraded the seriousness of the charges, reducing the potential prison time.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, the attorneys for Alec Baldwin, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for prosecutors in New Mexico’s First Judicial District, where the charges were filed, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The first assistant director on the set, Dave Halls, was sentenced last month to a suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon. Prosecutors had said he was responsible for set safety.

Actress Michelle Yeoh shows her engraved Oscar statuette during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.
Movies

Michelle Yeoh urges women to resist being 'put in a box'

Related Stories

Sammi Cheng wins Hong Kong Film Awards Best Actress at seventh attempt after over 20 years

Michelle Yeoh celebrates Oscars win with celebrities in Hong Kong

Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s new film The Breaking Ice to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

The movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, also faces manslaughter charges and has pleaded not guilty. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MoviesCelebritiesACCIDENTS