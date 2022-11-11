Chris Evans reportedly secretly dating Alba Baptista for a year

Actor Chris Evans is reportedly in a serious relationship with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.

LOS ANGELES – American actor Chris Evans is reportedly in a serious relationship with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista and they have been dating for more than a year.

According to an anonymous source who spoke to People magazine, “they are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her”.

Evans, 41, who was earlier this week crowned 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive by the same magazine, has spoken of wanting to get married and have kids.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them (admit) it wasn’t the work they made (that they are most proud of), it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared,” said the Lightyear (2022) star.

Best known for his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Evans is one of the world’s highest-paid actors.

Baptista, 25, stars in comedy drama Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, which opened in cinemas recently.

She appeared in a number of Portuguese series and films before making her English-language debut in Netflix series Warrior Nun in 2020. A second season has just been released.

According to People, she speaks five languages and is the daughter of an engineer and a translator.

Representatives of Evans and Baptista have not commented on the story.