Chris Hemsworth's wife is not a fan of his muscles in latest Thor movie

LOS ANGELES - Thor: Love And Thunder star Chris Hemsworth showed off huge rippling muscles in the latest superhero movie, but his wife, actress-model Elsa Pataky, is not a fan of his bulked-up physique.

"My wife was like, 'Bleh, it's too much'," Hemsworth, 38, said in an interview with newspaper USA Today. "There are a lot of my male friends who are like, 'Yeah', but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck'."

To prepare for his fourth outing as the hammer-wielding Thor, Hemsworth consumed 6,000 calories a day and his training routine included swimming, martial arts and weights.

He revealed that he was training a lot as he was stuck at home in Australia with his 45-year-old wife and three children during the pandemic. "It came from boredom, sitting in Covid lockdown was like a prison," said Hemsworth. "It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I've ever been."

The movie's director, Taika Waititi, said: "It's crazy how big Chris got for this.

"He's huge already, but when I saw his arms, they were twice as big as normal, as wide as my head. Trainers and stuff are asking me how he does it. But it's all natural."

However, Hemsworth said he would not be repeating this feat.

"It was one thing to train and eat that much and then sleep all day. Doing this and then a 12-hour set day was something different. It was horrible. I won't do it again. They can give me a fancy muscle-y costume next time. I'm done."