Movies

Criminal charges possible in shooting on Alec Baldwin set, DA says

Criminal charges possible in shooting on Alec Baldwin set, DA says
Actor Alec Baldwin (left) was rehearsing with a gun that was said to be safe when it went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (right).PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
Oct 27, 2021 06:28 am

Criminal charges have not been ruled out in a fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a western film, the local district attorney said on Tuesday.

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, in an interview with the New York Times also said it was incorrect to refer to the firearm used in the incident as a “prop gun,” as has been done in media reports.

“It was a legit gun,” Carmack-Altwies told the paper. “It was an antique-era appropriate gun.”

The prosecutor said an “enormous amount of bullets” had been found on the set and an investigation was needed into the nature of that ammunition. - REUTERS

More on this topic

 
 
Man who gave Baldwin loaded gun previously sacked over weapon safety
Movies

Rust assistant director previously sacked over gun safety

Related Stories

Director Jack Neo unveils Ah Girls Go Army cast

Actress Gong Li reportedly renouncing Singapore citizenship

New trailer offers first look at Robert Pattinson as Batman

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MoviesactorsACCIDENTSUS NEWS