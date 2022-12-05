Divorced couple Barbie Hsu, Wang Xiaofei in a war of words on social media

TAIPEI – Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu and Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, who divorced in 2021, have been in a war of words on social media over the last few days.

Wang, 41, has often aired (and deleted) his views on his ex-wife, her new husband DJ Koo, 53, and her sister, host-actress Dee Hsu, 44, on social media, alleging infidelity, drug use and even exorbitant electricity bills which he claimed to still be footing.

Meanwhile, Barbie Hsu, 46, has limited herself mainly to statements through her lawyers.

However, she broke her silence on Dec 3, posting two documents on Instagram which appeared to refute his numerous allegations.

One photo showed a financial statement which she said proved she paid for two disputed properties herself. He had claimed that he paid for them.

A second photo showed a handwritten note, allegedly written and signed by Wang, stating that he had borrowed NT$26 million (S$1.15 million) from her, with NT$20 million going to his hotel business and the rest for legal fees, and that it was paid off at the end of 2018.

However, Barbie Hsu wrote in the caption that she had only received NT$5 million and remarked sarcastically that “marrying into a wealthy family gives such stability”.

The former couple married in 2011 and have an eight-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son, who live with her in Taipei. She remarried shortly after her divorce to her old flame from 20 years ago.

Wang responded to her post with one of his own, saying: “I had originally still regarded you as my children’s mother. But with you lying through your teeth today, you are not fit to be the mother of my children.”

He also claimed that the loan was to help him tide over some problems with remitting money from China to Taiwan.

He followed up by posting their divorce agreement credit card statements, alleging that she was still using his credit card even though she had remarried and had spent NT$1 million on luxury goods from brands such as Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

He later deleted the photos but eagle-eyed netizens had already noticed that among the items she allegedly bought were a crystal necklace and lace headgear which she subsequently wore in her wedding photos with DJ Koo.