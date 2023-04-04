 Dwayne Johnson says a live-action version of Moana is in the works, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Dwayne Johnson says a live-action version of Moana is in the works

Dwayne Johnson says a live-action version of Moana is in the works
Moana is set in ancient Polynesia and tells the story of a teenage girl who sets sail on an epic journey to help save her tribe.PHOTO: WALT DISNEY PICTURES
Apr 04, 2023 09:11 am

LOS ANGELES - Walt Disney Co is developing a live-action version of its animated movie hit Moana, star Dwayne Johnson announced at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Monday.

Moana is set in ancient Polynesia and tells the story of a teenage girl who sets sail on an epic journey to help save her tribe.

The animated version was released in 2016 and racked up nearly US$683 million (S$906.96 million) at global box offices.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen,” said Johnson, who voiced the role of the demigod Maui in the original film.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” said Johnson, whose mother is Samoan.

The actor said the new movie was in the early stages of development. No release date was announced. — REUTERS

epa10546613 US actor Ben Affleck attends the premiere of 'Air' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2023. The movie will be released in theaters on 05 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Movies

Ben Affleck hopes to score Michael Jordan's approval for film Air

Related Stories

Actress Jeon Do-yeon found it cathartic to pull off Kill Boksoon’s action scenes

HK actor Bosco Wong is not interested in marriage

Marvel star ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner on road to recovery after snow plough accident

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MoviesCartoonsAnimation