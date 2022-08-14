Enough, says actor Tom Holland, signing off from social media

Social media has not been good for his mental health, and he is taking a break from it, British actor Tom Holland announced in an Instagram post on Saturday (Aug 13).

The star of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) also used the post to promote a charity, Stem4.

Holland, 26, had been an active user of Instagram, frequently sharing videos and photos with his more than 67 million followers. But this had dropped off recently, with just half a dozen or so posts in the last six months.

In the video he posted, Holland said: "I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state."

So he had chosen to "take a step back and delete the app".

"There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something that we should be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done," he added.

He recommended four free apps made by Stem4 to those grappling with mental health issues. The charity is supported by The Brothers Trust, which was set up by Holland's family in 2017.

"So hopefully these apps can be your first step towards being happier and healthier," he said.

Among those who commented to show their support was Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, who wrote, "Love you man."

Holland is reportedly filming the AppleTV+ drama series The Crowded Room, alongside Emmy Rossum, who plays his mother, Amanda Seyfried and Jason Isaacs.