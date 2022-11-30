Everything Everywhere takes top prize at Gotham Awards

Everything Everywhere All At Once stars (from left) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

NEW YORK – The hit sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once earned top honors at the Gotham Awards on Monday night, taking the ceremony’s best-feature prize as well as a supporting performance trophy for actor Ke Huy Quan.

“This time last year, all I was hoping for was just a job,” said an emotional Quan, who starred in The Goonies (1985) and Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984) as a child actor but then found work hard to come by. “Just when I think it can’t get any better, it does.”

Apple TV+’s eight-part drama Pachinko also took home a prize, becoming the second South Korean television series to win at the American awards ceremony for independent films and series. It won in the Breakthrough Series – Long Format category, which Netflix’s hit K-drama Squid Game won in 2021.

The Gothams are the first big show of awards season, handing out prizes before the Screen Actors Guild and the Oscars have even announced their nominees.

Although the winners are chosen by a jury made up of only a handful of film insiders, the Gothams can still provide momentum and a clutch of positive headlines for the contenders who triumph there.

One such victory came for lead performance.

Since the Gothams have adopted gender-neutral acting categories, three significant contenders for the best actress Oscar – Cate Blanchett (Tar), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till) – faced off against The Whale star Brendan Fraser, the presumptive front-runner for the best actor Oscar.

And in that star-packed battle royale, Deadwyler, a rising actress, prevailed for her performance as Mamie Till-Mobley, who becomes an activist following the racially motivated murder of her son, Emmett Till, in 1955. - NYTIMES