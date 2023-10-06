The Exorcist: Believer unleashes the teenage demons that are in all of us

The Exorcist: Believer (NC16)

111 mins, now showing

2.5 stars

Hell is a teenage girl, they say.

Or two teenage girls, in the case of The Exorcist: Believer.

In this direct sequel to cult classic The Exorcist (1973), panic ripples through a close-knit community when two schoolgirls mysteriously vanish in the woods. The pair turn up three days later, seemingly unharmed but with no recollection of their ordeal. However, the joy at their return is short-lived as it becomes clear that something sinister has taken root.

The highly-anticipated film excels in building an ever-intensifying sense of creeping dread as the girls exhibit strange and increasingly disturbing behaviour. Much like its predecessor, The Exorcist: Believer crafts a terrifying atmosphere through psychological horror to evoke genuine fear, instead of relying on the cheap jump scares that often plague the genre.

As the sixth installment in The Exorcist series and the first of a trilogy, the movie transcends the realm of the paranormal. It also delves into the complexities of adolescence, exploring themes of teenage rebellion, the quest for identity and parenthood.

Protagonist and single dad Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr.) is seen navigating a difficult relationship with his daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) long before her inexplicable disappearance. And when the girls return, their bizarre demeanor feels like a powerful metaphor for the rage, angst and turbulent feelings experienced by those on the cusp of womanhood.

Lidya Jewett and Olivia O'Neill star as Angela and Katherine, two schoolgirls who disappear into the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened. PHOTO: UNITED INTERNATIONAL PICTURES

Angela’s and her friend Katherine’s bewildering behaviour is also initially chalked down to factors such as ‘stress, hormones and puberty’ – reflecting a real-world phenomenon where women are often unfairly labelled as irrational, too emotional and over-sensitive. While the social commentary could have been more robustly executed, it is nonetheless a relevant and welcome addition.

As a supernatural horror film though, the stakes are disappointingly low. What little homage to the original The Exorcist is fan service at best. But at worst, it comes across as a gratuitous attempt to ride on the coattails – and success – of a 50-year-old legacy. Hence, it’s not too surprising to learn that Ellen Burstyn initially turned down reprising her role as Chris MacNeil until she was offered double the salary – which she donated to charity.

Despite its astute observations about modern society and some truly chilling moments, The Exorcist: Believer struggles to match the high standards set by its predecessor and occasionally feels more like a soulless copycat rather than a groundbreaking addition. Still, it offers a fun blend of psychological horror, insightful commentary and the promise of more to come, leaving fans eager to see how the series unfolds.