Film legend Lin Ching-hsia to get Golden Horse Lifetime Achievement Award

TAIPEI – Former screen goddess Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards in November, the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee announced last Friday.

Lin, 68, said in a press statement: “Much appreciation to the Golden Horse for the honour of Lifetime Achievement Award. See you on Nov 25.”

The film legend made her movie debut at age of 19 with Outside The Window (1973), which was based on the 1963 romance novel of the same name by Taiwanese novelist Chiung Yao.

Lin later starred in multiple blockbusters adapted from romance novels by Chiung, such as Cloud Of Romance (1977), Moon Fascinating, Bird Sweet (1978) and The Wild Goose On The Wing (1979).

She went on to succeed in films of other genres in Hong Kong, such as crime action film Police Story (1985), historical thriller Peking Opera Blues (1986) and romance drama Starry Is The Night (1988).

She also starred in martial arts classics such as Dragon Inn (1992) and Swordsman II (1992).

Her portrayal of the androgynous pugilist Dongfang Bubai in Swordsman II has made the character one of the most memorable in Hong Kong cinema.

She won Best Leading Actress at the Golden Horse Awards in 1990 for the war drama Red Dust (1990). She was also nominated twice for the award for Magnificent 72 (1980) and The Switch (1982).

She retired from acting after marrying Hong Kong businessman Michael Ying, 73, in 1994. The couple have two daughters aged 22 and 27.

Lin has devoted herself to writing in recent years and has written four books, including her latest, Ching-hsia Sketches, published in 2022. She was conferred an honorary doctorate by The University of Hong Kong in April.

The other Lifetime Achievement Award recipient at the Golden Horse Awards this year is Taiwanese director-cinematographer Chen Kun-hou.

The 83-year-old won Best Director at the Golden Horse Awards in 1983 for Growing Up (1983) and Best Cinematography twice for He Never Gives Up (1978) and His Matrimony (1985).