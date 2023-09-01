Film on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour to hit cinemas in October

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift wrapped the North American leg of her global tour with four shows in Mexico, and will pick back up in Argentina in November, with plans to tour into the end of 2024.

NEW YORK – Did not score tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour?

Never fear – the culturally defining juggernaut will hit theatres with a concert film released on Oct 13.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far, and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” American singer-songwriter Swift said on social media on Thursday.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

The giant AMC movie chain is vowing that each of its theatres across the United States will play the film at least four times a day from Thursdays to Sundays.

Tickets are on sale now.

The company said it has upgraded its website and ticketing services to “handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced”.

“But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift’s fans,” the statement added, warning that customers may experience delays and outages.

Earlier in 2023, botched sales for Swift’s wildly popular tour wreaked havoc, prompting a congressional hearing over Ticketmaster’s purported anti-competitive practices.

And while The Eras tickets reached thousands of dollars, fans will be able to nab movie viewings at US$19.89 (S$26.90) for adults and US$13.13 for children and seniors, plus tax.

As of Thursday morning, the website for AMC showed that opening weekend tickets in the New York area were already close to selling out.

The 33-year-old Swift wrapped the North American leg of her global tour with four shows in Mexico, and will pick back up in Argentina in November, with plans to tour into the end of 2024.

With 146 total stadium dates, it is expected she will set the record for the first billion-dollar tour, with the trade publication Pollstar estimating she is selling some US$14 million in tickets a show.

Swift’s team does not report box-office numbers.

The current record-holder is Elton John, whose Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in 2018, ultimately made US$939 million. - AFP