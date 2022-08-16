The Flash star Ezra Miller breaks silence on recent troubles, seeks mental health treatment

Ezra Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont last week for allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol from a home.

LOS ANGELES - The Flash star Ezra Miller has made headlines in recent years for troubling behaviour. According to a statement given by a representative to entertainment portal Variety, the 29-year-old actor is finally seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues".

Miller - who is non-binary and uses "they" and "them" as pronouns - also apologised for behaviour which has led to a series of legal issues as well as assault and abuse allegations.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," said the actor.

"I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Last week, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont for allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol from a home.

This latest incident follows a pattern of disturbing behaviour dating back to at least 2020, when the star allegedly choked a woman in Iceland. No charges were filed.

The embattled actor was arrested twice in Hawaii this year for assault and harassment and is also facing allegations of abuse and grooming of minors.

Miller, who appears in the Fantastic Beasts franchise (2016 to present), headlines the upcoming The Flash movie, out in 2023.

Citing an insider source at Warner Bros Discovery, Variety said the movie studio supported Miller's decision to seek professional help.