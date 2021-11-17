Ghostbusters director's son helms new sequel, with old cast returning

NEW YORK : It is a family affair both on and off screen in the new Ghostbusters movie as writer-director Jason Reitman brings his father's film franchise to a new generation.

He said he had the characters for Ghostbusters: Afterlife - which opens in cinemas here tomorrow - in his head for a long time and when he reached out with the idea to his father Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two films released in 1984 and 1989, the latter cried.

"One day I knew what the ending of the movie was, and that was when I know I'm going to make something," Reitman said at the movie's premiere in New York on Monday night. "I knew it was time."

In the direct sequel, a single mother (Carrie Coon) moves with her two children (McKenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) to a small town to reconnect with her estranged father's side of the family, and they end up learning things they could have never imagined.

The original Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson suit up for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and called the experience joyful.

"I felt I was being called up from the reserves to go back into service and step up and take care of things. And it was very organic the way we were in there," said Aykroyd.

"This movie's been such a big part of my life for so many years," Hudson added. "When we got into the jumpsuits... I was kind of emotionally moved, I was teared up. It is great."

Coon highlighted the elements of female empowerment and love in the film.