Gucci heirs threaten legal action over House Of Gucci film

Rome – The heirs of Italian fashion house Gucci on Monday threatened to take legal action over director Ridley Scott’s new film House Of Gucci for depicting members of the family as “hooligans”.

The movie, which is already picking up Oscar buzz, stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of having fashion heir and her estranged husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) assassinated in the 1990s.

It opens in cinemas here on Dec 30.

“The Gucci family reserve the right to take every initiative to protect their name and image, and those of their loved ones,” said a letter signed by founder Aldo Gucci’s heirs, published by Italy’s ANSA news agency.

It added the family was particularly offended by the depiction of Reggiani, “a woman definitively convicted of ordering the murder of Maurizio Gucci... as a victim”.

“The film’s production did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci – president of the company for 30 years – and the members of the Gucci family as thugs who were ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.

“This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.”