Henry Cavill confirms he'll be back as Superman in future DC movies

Henry Cavill last donned the iconic red-and-blue suit and cape in Justice League in 2017.

LONDON – British actor Henry Cavill is back as Superman.

The 39-year-old hunk made a surprising cameo in the recently released DC superhero movie Black Adam, which starred Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero.

The film topped the North American box office over the weekend, grossing US$67 million (S$95 million).

“I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this, because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam,” Cavill said in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, together with an image of him as Superman.

“Now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman, and the image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come.”

He also wrote in the caption: “The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”

Cavill last donned the iconic red-and-blue suit and cape in Justice League (2017), with director Zack Snyder’s cut of the DC movie released on HBO in March 2021.

He also played the superhero in Man Of Steel (2013) and Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016), but the box-office results for those movies were not stellar.

Doubt was cast on his role in September 2018 after The Hollywood Reporter (THR) quoted sources as saying that Warner Bros would not be making a solo Superman film for at least a few years.

However, fans have since called for and speculated about the return of Superman to the DC Extended Universe, with Cavill telling THR in November 2021 that “the cape is still in the closet”.

Cavill’s brief appearance during the mid-credits scene in Black Adam hinted at a possible showdown or team-up between Superman and Black Adam, with Johnson also hyping it up while promoting Black Adam in recent weeks.