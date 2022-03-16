HK actress Cecilia Cheung had to shut boutique twice due to Covid-19
HONG KONG (THE STAR) - Singer-actress Cecilia Cheung opened a fashion boutique at the heart of Hong Kong in September 2019.
But since the pandemic, the 41-year-old had to close SeeCeciStreet twice – once in January 2020 for a month and once more, earlier this month (March) for nine days, as Hong Kong is experiencing a spike in Covid-19 cases.
Apple Daily reported that Cheung’s boutique has been suffering “losses of nearly six figures” every month. At the very least, that amount would come up to more than HK$90,000 (S$15,000) a month.
Another article stated that the rent for the 4,500 sq ft store is around HK$50,000.
Despite the business losing money, it’s said that Cheung never cut her staff salaries – she is still paying them the full amount.
Luckily too, Cheung – who was married to singer-actor Nicholas Tse – could rely on her online sales to keep her business going.
