HK protest film wins at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards

TAIPEI: A film on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement won best documentary at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards on Saturday, at an event dubbed the Chinese-language Oscars that went ahead without the legion of mainland filmmakers and stars who once used to walk its red carpet.

Hong Kong director Kiwi Chow's Revolution Of Our Times takes its name from a pro-democracy protest slogan and has never been shown commercially in Hong Kong.

Accepting this year's award in a video speech aired at the ceremony in Taipei, Chow said he dedicates his film to "Hong Kongers who have conscience, justice and who have shed tears for Hong Kong".

Meanwhile, Australia-based Macau-born Clara Law claimed best director for her drama Drifting Petals, which featured some scenes based on Hong Kong's 2014 pro-democracy protests.

The best film gong went to Chung Mong-hong's family drama The Falls, which also won in three other categories including best actor (Chang Chen) and best actress (Alyssa Chia).