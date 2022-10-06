Hong Huifang ‘excited’ to walk red carpet at Busan Film Festival

Hong Huifang posts on social media on Oct 6 a photo of herself on the red carpet at the Busan International Film Festival.

BUSAN – Veteran Singapore actress Hong Huifang said she remained excited after walking the red carpet at a film festival in South Korea.

The 61-year-old, who stars in the film Ajoomma, is attending the Busan International Film Festival (Biff) in South Korea, which is on till Oct 14.

Produced by award-winning Singapore film-maker Anthony Chen and helmed by first-time feature director He Shuming, Ajoomma will hold its world premiere at the Biff on Friday.

It is also the first Singapore-South Korea co-produced feature film and the first Singapore film, since Eric Khoo’s Mee Pok Man (1995) and Royston Tan’s 15 (2003), to be selected for New Currents, which is the main competition section at the festival.

Ajoomma marks Hong’s first leading role in a feature film and will open in Singapore cinemas on Oct 27.

Hong, who wore a dark evening dress on Wednesday, was accompanied on the red carpet by He and her co-star Kang Hyung-suk. Her husband, actor-producer Zheng Geping, was walking near them.

“There were many Singapore movie friends present,” Hong was quoted by Shin Min Daily News as saying. “I was really touched when they clapped and cheered for us.”

She also shared on social media photos and videos of her on the red carpet and after-event party.

Zheng told Shin Min: “Local productions which are being recognised overseas will also bring lots of hope to Singapore movies. We must work hard, unite and hope the Singapore Government can provide us with strong support and give us opportunities.”

Ajooma also received four nominations, including Best Leading Actress for Hong and Best New Director for He, at this year’s Golden Horse Awards, which is scheduled to take place in Taiwan on Nov 19. It has also been selected as Singapore’s entry for the 2023 Oscars.