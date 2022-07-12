Hong Kong actress Carina Lau gives rare peek at her mansion

Carina Lau posted a selfie of herself at home and three photos of the interior of her mansion.

HONG KONG - Actress Carina Lau has given her fans a rare look at her mansion in her recent photos on social media.

On Sunday (July 10), the 56-year-old actress posted a selfie of herself at home and three photos of the interior. She wrote: "Happy Sunday" and included the sun emoji.

Several fans marvelled at the grandness of her abode.

In one photo, there is a courtyard surrounded by green plants, with a fish pond in the middle. There is also a white table with several chairs beside the pond in another snap.

Lau, who played empress Wu Zetian in the Detective Dee movie trilogy (2010 to 2018), showcased a golden rhino artwork in the third picture.

As usual, there was no sign of actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai, whom she married in 2008, in the post.

But she did post a photo of him and wished him a happy birthday when he turned 60 on June 27.

Another celebrity's luxury home was in the news recently as retired actress Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia's house in Hong Kong caught fire on Friday.

The Hong Kong media reported that more than 20 people, including her 18 domestic helpers and chauffeurs, were evacuated.

The mansion was said to have facilities such as a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and library, with more than 150 firefighters deployed to battle the fire. No one was injured in the fire.