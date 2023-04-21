 Hong Kong actress Sandra Ng’s daughter makes show-business debut, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Hong Kong actress Sandra Ng’s daughter makes show-business debut

Sandra Ng said her daughter Jillian Chan has to improve her acting skills if she wants to be in the industry.PHOTO: SANDRANGKY/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Apr 21, 2023 07:46 pm

HONG KONG – Hong Kong celebrity couple Sandra Ng and Peter Chan’s daughter Jillian Chan has made her official show-business debut with a bank advertisement.

It was the first time the family of three had filmed a commercial together.

Jillian, 17, had recently walked the red carpet with her film-maker father, 60, at the Hong Kong Film Awards ceremony on Sunday.

In the advertisement, Jillian dances and interacts with her mother, a Best Actress winner at the Golden Horse Awards and Hong Kong Film Awards.

Both mother and daughter appeared at a press event on Thursday as Ng, 57, talked about her daughter’s acting prospects.

She said Jillian had acted only in plays before, and that her daughter spent lots of time memorising lines for her first speaking role before the camera.

“Her Cantonese is passable, and she worked hard after I reminded her to speak it properly,” Ng said.

While Jillian had minor walk-on roles in two of her previous movies, Ng said her daughter has to improve her acting skills if she wants to be in the industry.

Ng also said she will be accompanying Jillian when she furthers her studies in Britain in September.

Should Jillian be interested in pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, the actress will allow her daughter to study drama in the United States.

“Times are different. Peter and I treat her like a friend and like a queen and do not force her,” Ng said.

 

#陳可辛 #吳君如 #陳是知 Jillian 出道呀 📣 三人同框 🤟🏻 仲有可愛的Peter #恒生銀行廣告

Posted by 滾動工作室 Rolling Stars Workshop on Thursday, April 20, 2023
