House Of Gucci, Power Of The Dog lead SAG award nominations

(From left) Adam Driver, Jack Huston, Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, Ridley Scott, Giannina Facio, Jeremy Irons and Jared Leto attend the House Of Gucci premiere in New York City.

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - High-fashion drama House Of Gucci led the nominations on Wednesday (Jan 12) for Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards, scoring nods for the top prize of best cast and for the performances of stars Lady Gaga and Jared Leto.

The awards, voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union, are closely watched as indicators of which movies will fare well at the Oscars ceremony in March. Actors form the largest group that will vote for the Academy Awards.

Dark Western The Power Of The Dog also received three SAG nominations for actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

But it was shut out of the contenders vying for best cast, as was Steven Spielberg's critically acclaimed remake of musical West Side Story.

The films that will challenge Gucci for best movie cast are Belfast, about a family living amid conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland; deaf community story CODA; King Richard, about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams; and Don't Look Up, a comedy that is an allegory about climate change.

In Gucci, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, an ambitious outsider who married into the family only to have her former spouse, played by Adam Driver, killed off. Leto portrays misunderstood designer Paolo Gucci.

Other film acting nominees included Ben Affleck for his turn as a caring uncle in The Tender Bar, Will Smith for the title role in King Richard, and Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem for their portrayals of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Being The Ricardos.

West Side Story received one nomination for supporting actress Ariana DeBose.

The SAG Awards are scheduled to be handed out at a live televised ceremony on Feb 27, one month ahead of the Oscars.

Netflix scored the most SAG movie nominations of any film studio, with seven in total, while HBO and HBO Max topped the television field with 14 nods.

The television nominations included five each for cutthroat corporate family drama Succession and feel-good fish-out-of-water comedy Ted Lasso.

South Korean dark drama Squid Game landed four nominations.

Key nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards

Best Movie Cast

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

House Of Gucci

King Richard

Best Television Drama Series Cast

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Best televsion Comedy Series Ensemble

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Best Actor, Movie

Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Best Actress, Movie

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos

Best Supporting Actress, Movie

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Supporting Actor, Movie

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House Of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Actress, TV Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actor, TV Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress, TV Comedy

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actor, TV Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso