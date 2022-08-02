 Hyun Bin returns to the big screen in Confidential Assignment 2: International, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Hyun Bin returns to the big screen in Confidential Assignment 2: International

Hyun Bin returns to the big screen in Confidential Assignment 2: International
A still from Confidential Assignment 2: International starring Hyun Bin.PHOTO: CJ ENM MOVIE/FACEBOOK
Aug 02, 2022 05:34 pm

SEOUL - Actor Hyun Bin will be back in his first movie since getting married to actress Son Ye-jin in March, starring in the sequel to Confidential Assignment (2017).

The action-packed trailer for Confidential Assignment 2: International was released on Monday (Aug 1) and sees Hyun Bin, 39, reprising his role as a North Korean detective who teams up with his South Korean counterpart (Yoo Hae-jin) to catch criminals.

Girls' Generation's Yoona also reprises her role as the sister-in-law of the South Korean detective.

New faces in the sequel include American actor Daniel Henney, who plays an FBI agent, and South Korean actor Jin Seon-kyu as the criminal mastermind.

The original was the third highest grossing movie in 2017, taking in US$57 million at the global box office.

The highly anticipated sequel opens in South Korea and the region, including Singapore, next month.

Hyun Bin's last movie was period zombie flick Rampant in 2018 and his last drama on television was Crash Landing On You in 2019 to 2020, during the filming of which he fell in love with his co-star and now wife Son.

South KoreaMoviesactors