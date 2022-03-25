 I Not Stupid actor Joshua Ang suffers leg injury in traffic accident, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

I Not Stupid actor Joshua Ang suffers leg injury in traffic accident

I Not Stupid actor Joshua Ang suffers leg injury in traffic accident
Joshua Ang posted a photo of himself in hospital with his partner Catherine Kew and one of his bandaged right leg.PHOTO: JOSHUA ANG/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Mar 25, 2022 05:21 pm

Local actor Joshua Ang, who rose to fame in director Jack Neo's movie I Not Stupid (2002), suffered a leg injury after being involved in a traffic accident.

In an Instagram post on Thursday night (March 24), Ang wrote: "Still alive, not dead. Had a super bad motorcycle accident today."

The 33-year-old posted a photo of himself sitting in a wheelchair with his right leg bandaged. The caption read: "Leg is completely disfigured, fortunately no fracture, just a ton of stitches. Please excuse me if I'm MIA, will be taking a few days to recover."

He did not provide more details of the accident.

Ang also posted a photo of himself in hospital with his partner Catherine Kew, with whom he has a seven-month-old daughter.

He also has a three-year-old son with ex-wife Shannon Low.

Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote was found motionless in his bed by his mother on March 23, 2022.
TV

Thai actor Beam Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote dies in sleep

Related Stories

Former couple Ruby Lin and Jimmy Lin appear together for first time in 16 years

Missing Taiwanese dancer Serena Liu on her second death anniversary

Hair’s the answer if you are stuck at sea and can’t get art supplies

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joshua Ang (@nutzhen)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CelebritiesACCIDENTSsocial media