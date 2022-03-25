I Not Stupid actor Joshua Ang suffers leg injury in traffic accident

Joshua Ang posted a photo of himself in hospital with his partner Catherine Kew and one of his bandaged right leg.

Local actor Joshua Ang, who rose to fame in director Jack Neo's movie I Not Stupid (2002), suffered a leg injury after being involved in a traffic accident.

In an Instagram post on Thursday night (March 24), Ang wrote: "Still alive, not dead. Had a super bad motorcycle accident today."

The 33-year-old posted a photo of himself sitting in a wheelchair with his right leg bandaged. The caption read: "Leg is completely disfigured, fortunately no fracture, just a ton of stitches. Please excuse me if I'm MIA, will be taking a few days to recover."

He did not provide more details of the accident.

Ang also posted a photo of himself in hospital with his partner Catherine Kew, with whom he has a seven-month-old daughter.

He also has a three-year-old son with ex-wife Shannon Low.