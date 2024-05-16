IF goes on a heartfelt adventure to reunite Imaginary Friends with their kids

Cal (Ryan Reynolds), Lewis (Louis Gossett Jr) and Bea (Cailey Fleming) work together to reunite Imaginary Friends (IFs) with their kids.

Title: IF

Release date: May 16, 2024

Director: John Krasinski

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming

Genre: Fantasy, comedy, animation

Rating: PG

Score: ✓✓✓✓

What happens to the Imaginary Friends, or IFs, of children who have grown up?

In a world where such figments of our imagination are real, IF explores their bittersweet fate.

From the mind of John Krasinski who writes, directs and stars in this film, IF follows Bea (Cailey Fleming) and her neighbour Cal (Ryan Reynolds) who embark on a mission to reunite these IFs with their former kids.

HITS

Acting:

Newcomer Fleming is a wonderful lead whose quiet energy works well to keep the audience's focus on her.

Viewers may be familiar with Reynolds's quippy sarcastic persona as Deadpool but he puts the snide comments aside in his role as Cal, and has great chemistry with Fleming.

Lending their voices to the film's charming cast of IFs is an all-star roster. Steve Carell brings Blue to life, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge breathes personality into Blossom. Hollywood heavyweights Matt Damon, George Clooney, and even Krasinski's wife Emily Blunt, join the fun, voicing some of the unforgettable IFs Bea and Cal encounter on their journey.

Direction:

Krasinski said he made the movie for his kids and perhaps because it is so personal to him, it shows a lot of heart.

The cinematography and editing are beautiful and unlike other children's movies, they aren't in your face with bold colours and loud sound effects or action sequences.

It also makes the IFs, with their outlandish designs and colours, vividly stand out.

Production Value:

The animation is superb and you can believe these out-of-this-world characters are walking alongside normal people in a regular city.

The soundtrack by Michael Giacchino — who scored Pixar classic Up — is beautiful and further evokes the emotions that run through this movie. You can almost feel the music inside you.

Audience Appeal:

Boasting a stellar cast and a whimsical storyline, IF isn't just for the young ones.

While it will undoubtedly charm younger audiences, the film's deeper themes and emotional core might surprise adults with just how much it resonates with them.

MISSES

Storyline:

The movie begins on a sobering note, similar to many Pixar films, with a montage of Bea as a young girl enjoying a wonderful childhood with supportive and involved parents. However, she is forced to mature quickly after experiencing a heartbreaking loss and having to navigate through another challenging situation.

Helping the IFs find their kids provides a needed distraction for Bea amid her grief, but it also reminds her that she's just a kid who doesn't need to grow up so fast.

The plot slows down when the pair starts auditioning IFs to find new children for them. While it starts off as fun, it drags on a bit and you're left wondering about the purpose of it all.

Eventually, they realise that the IFs should be reunited with the children who created them and that's when the story becomes more meaningful and engaging.

IS IT WORTH A WATCH?

IF is sincere and whimsical, and will resonate with the young and young at heart. It is a heartfelt exploration of growing up and grappling with the sting of being left behind or forgotten. You will be tickled by imagination and touched by the power of dreams.