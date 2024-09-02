Jack Neo welcomes his first granddaughter

Ah Girls Go Army director Jack Neo (left) with his newborn granddaughter. Ah Girls Go Army lead actress Apple Chan (top right) has given birth to a son (bottom right).

Two new members have joined the Ah Girls Go Army (2022) extended family.

The local film’s director Jack Neo posted on his social media pages on Aug 29 that he welcomed his first granddaughter. According to Lianhe Zaobao, the girl was born on Aug 23.

The newborn is the second child of Neo’s eldest son Regent, who married in 2021. His son was born in 2023.

The 64-year-old film-maker and actor uploaded a reel of him and his family members, including his wife Irene, meeting the little one, whom he called “our little princess”.

Neo has wanted a granddaughter for a while. His daughter Ethel told Shin Min Daily News in 2020 that when she was pregnant with her second son, her father had hoped for a girl.

Neo has four children, eldest child Ethel and sons Regent, Ritz and Raffles. Ethel married in 2016 and has two sons, aged five and three.

But that is not the only good news for the alumni of Ah Girls Go Army, which is set in the fictional near future of Singapore and follows the first batch of female recruits who enlist for national service.

Hong Kong-born lead actress Apple Chan, 35, announced the birth of her first child, a boy, on Aug 30 via an Instagram post.

She uploaded several photos of her son, who is named Andeaz. The first photo featured the baby in his cot, with Chan’s pet pomeranian Soju sneaking a peek at him.

Chan wrote in the caption: “Welcome home, lil A! I promise to love, cherish and protect you and our little family with all my heart. You’re absolutely perfect!”

She announced her engagement to her Singaporean husband, reportedly a businessman she met through friends, in March, and the two plan to hold their wedding in 2025.