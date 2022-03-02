 Jackie Chan and Louis Koo help Hong Kong in Covid-19 fight, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Jackie Chan and Louis Koo help Hong Kong in Covid-19 fight

Jackie Chan and Louis Koo help Hong Kong in Covid-19 fight
In photos posted by a fan account, Jackie Chan was seen helping to move cartons of medical supplies to be sent to Hong Kong.PHOTO: KAN XIAMEN/WEIBO
Lim Ruey Yan
Mar 02, 2022 07:26 pm

HONG KONG - Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan may be in mainland China right now, but his heart still remains with Hong Kong, which is battling a fifth wave of Covid-19 cases.

In photos posted by a fan account on Tuesday (March 1), the 67-year-old actor was seen helping to move cartons of medical supplies to be sent to Hong Kong.

The caption read: "Jackie Chan was at SkyPro in Xiamen to personally move the medical supplies donated to Hong Kong." SkyPro is a medical supplies company.

The post was hashtagged #JiaYouHongKong, with "jiayou" meaning "keep going" in Chinese.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong actor Louis Koo's charity foundation also donated a third batch of 5,000 Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits.

The foundation made two previous donations totalling 8,000 ART kits to charity and welfare organisations.

Madam Tam Mei Kam, the mother of Hong Kong pop diva Anita Mui, with her elder son Mui Kai Ming in 2008.
Music

Anita Mui's brother says nephew instigated his mum

Related Stories

Hong Kong considering Covid-19 lockdown: Health chief

TVB suspends filming for five days due to pandemic

Hong Kong families despair as Covid-19 rules may separate them from children

Hong Kong singer-actor Alex Fong also wrote on social media on Tuesday that he is donating 5,000 ART kits to the needy under the name of the non-governmental organisation he co-founded.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

hong kongCelebritiessocial mediacovid-19