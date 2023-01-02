Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow plow accident

LOS ANGELES – Movie star Jeremy Renner is in 'critical but stable condition' after being injured while out and about in his snow plow.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Renner’s rep confirmed with US portal Variety.

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Renner, who is a lover of big machines often posts pictures and videos of himself enjoying his home in Lake Tahoe where he can be seen plowing his driveway.

While the location of the accident was not confirmed, Renner has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall due to a storm on Near Year’s Eve, according to the newspaper.

Renner has starred in multiple Marvel projects as Clint Barton / Hawkeye since the 2011 film Thor.

In addition to being an Avenger, he has acted in numerous critical and commercial hits, including two films in the Mission: Impossible series.

Renner has also been nominated for two Oscars, including a supporting nod for The Town and best actor for his work in The Hurt Locker.

He is currently starring in the Taylor Sheridan series Mayor Of Kingstown, which will debut its second season this month.

In a video posted to his Instagram account last December the actor could be seen enjoying driving his industrial-sized snow thrower.

'I have so much respect for Mother Earth , and Mother Nature … I expect to lose the fight but I'll always give it my best shot,' he wrote.