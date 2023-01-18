Jeremy Renner recovering at home after snow plough accident, faces ‘long road to recovery’

One of the first photos he shared from his hospital bed was a selfie of his messed-up face on Jan 4, 2023.

LOS ANGELES – American actor Jeremy Renner, who was seriously injured in a snow plough accident on Jan 1, is recovering at home.

On Monday night, the 52-year-old Marvel star replied to a Twitter post from the Mayor Of Kingstown account about the premiere of the crime drama’s second season.

Renner, the lead of the series, wrote: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

He added the prayer-hands and heart emojis.

Renner had been giving sporadic updates on his recovery since his New Year’s Day accident.

He was crushed by a snow plough while trying to clear a driveway near his Nevada home after significant snowfall in the area.

He suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” which required two surgeries, said his publicist.

Sources who spoke to People magazine shared that while Renner was making positive progress, he faces “a long road to recovery”.

On Monday, the actor posted a photo of a snowy scene on Instagram Stories and wrote: “Missing my happy place.”

He later posted another photo of a road covered in snow, reportedly in the area near his home, and asked residents to drive safely.

One of the first photos he had posted from his hospital bed was a selfie on Jan 4, which has since garnered nine million likes.

He was also pictured with wounds all over his face in a Mayor Of Kingstown publicity photo, which had been shot before the accident.

Mayor Of Kingstown lead Jeremy Renner in publicity photos before and after his Jan 1 accident. PHOTOS: MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN/FACEBOOK

However, in the wake of the accident, the show’s network Paramount+ appeared to have digitally cleaned up Renner’s face out of consideration for his real-life injuries.

The show’s co-creator Hugh Dillon told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s good of the network. Everybody is sensitive to Jeremy.”